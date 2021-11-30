The Cookie Monster is a character from our childhood difficult to forget. Artists like Kaws have not hesitated to be inspired by him for some of their works, being the electric blue color the most characteristic of his being. East Winter 2021/2022 It is back in fashion and all thanks to Lefties. The fashion firm low-cost is inspired by him and launches a perfect jumpsuit / pajamas for the coldest days of the year.

A monkey that will not leave anyone indifferent

Furry, soft and warm, this pajama jumpsuit has everything to become the undisputed king of your home looks. It is accompanied by front pockets in the shape of cookies (we adore this detail) and a hood that is dressed with the face of the character.





Available for 19.99 euros, this is the best option for the coldest days of the year. Why go to bed with layers and layers of clothing if these pajamas can solve all our cold problems.





In addition, the firm launches another version in the form of two pieces with Christmas motifs and some slippers to walk around the house to decorate any of these designs.





What option do you have?

Photos | Lefties