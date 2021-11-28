11/27/2021 On at 20:04 CET

EFE

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler he was upset after the tie achieved against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday at Mestalla by the downturn they experienced in the second half.

“We have been intense in the first part and They have not had occasions but in the second I do not know what happened, we have collapsed and we have been on the verge of losing & rdquor ;, he said in statements to Movistar LaLiga.

“In the first half we have done what we had to do, go ahead, dominate and we have had options to close it but we have not done it. We must reflect because it was a very important game and we are left with a point only & rdquor ;, he added.

Soler said that they must “demand much more& rdquor; in “all facets & rdquor; and reiterated that “with draws and without victories it is difficult to be at the top & rdquor ;. “It was a game to get hooked on Europe and We have missed another very important opportunity& rdquor ;, he concluded.