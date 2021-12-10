The brain drain in Mexico will intensify in the coming years. According to estimates by the doctor Andrew Almazán Anaya, Director of Research and Psychology of the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT) and a graduate of Harvard University, in the next four years they could leave the country at least 15 thousand minors with an IQ greater than 130 points; however, it warned that this would only be the beginning:

“In 10 years, more than 100,000 gifted children and young people could emigrate, who would be studying their bachelor’s degree abroad. This would represent an extremely negative impact on the development of the country in various fields: economic, scientific, academic and entrepreneurial, because the facts indicate that these young people would no longer return to Mexico”, Explained the specialist

According to Dr. Andrew Almazán Anaya, this group of minors, not finding opportunities for educational development in the country, will decide to look for alternatives in other countries. “In the CEDAT alone, more than 50% of our gifted students have expressed their desire to study outside of Mexico when they finish basic education. Before the pandemic, this percentage was not greater than 15%.“, He said.

According to the gifted young man, the reasons are diverse and are related to the pandemic, the prevailing insecurity in the country or the frustration of not receiving adequate support: “There is, now, a pessimistic feeling in society, a discourse that opportunities are closing in Mexico and that does not encourage families with gifted children“, Commented Dr. Almazán Anaya.

The expert commented that these minors would go to live mainly in the United States, Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom and other countries of the European community and even Asia.

“It is fully proven that when the number of gifted people in the country decreases, the per capita income of the population falls significantly. The foregoing is due to the fact that entrepreneurship capacity is reduced, there are fewer companies, and in the same way, research in this regard in the country decreases and, therefore, there are fewer patents”, Said the specialist.

Dr. Andrew Almazán Anaya added that there is a loss of up to $ 70,000 per student over 18 years of age who leaves the country in search of new growth opportunities.

In order to retain this talent in the country, CEDAT has the Intellectual Empowerment Program that operates in the three headquarters of the organization in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Satellite and that has been recognized by national and international bodies as the World Council for Gifted and Talented. Currently this program is taught in person as in its Distance Education format, with which it is possible to reach practically the entire country. It is the initiative, in terms of diagnosis and psychoeducational monitoring, the largest in the world in the 21st century and which is reflected in the Profile of the Mexican Genius Child, an investigation by Dr. Andrew Almazán Anaya.

The young graduate of TEC de Monterrey has managed to diagnose more than 11 thousand Mexican geniuses in a decade of work and his plan is to increase this work in order to retain them in the country and prevent a future Mexico from being left without an invaluable resource: its smartest people.

DZ