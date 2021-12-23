After the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters and the season finale of Hawkeye on Disney +, the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not put the brakes on and now presents the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, the next film that will advance the joint plot of the entire universe. Precisely, the plot of the new film follows what was seen in the last spider-man movie, as Strange conjured a spell that has caused breaches in the multiverse and this poses a serious danger to the stability of space-time.

As we can see in the teaser trailer of the film directed by Sam Raimi, It doesn’t take long for the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch to search for Wanda, the protagonist of Scarlet Witch and Vision played by Elizabeth Olsen, who has now become an expert and comes from having made her own mess in the series that we could see at the beginning of the year.

In addition to seeing Strange and Wanda united, we have been able to see how a door opens to the multiverse, a place full of madness that promises to be the most spectacular in the film that will also introduce America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, a young woman who will be able to create portals to other realities. However, the final surprise is the revelation of the enemy of the tape: an evil variant of Doctor Strange, a priori very similar to the one we could see in the animated series What would happen if …?

The Spider-Man producer explains the three different universes in which Marvel is composed

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness will be released only in theaters next May 6, 2022. In addition to those mentioned, the film will feature Benedict Wongm Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

