Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Matrix Resurrections, this Monday. The trailer centers on Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who appear to be trapped in a loop Endless, a cycle that repeats itself over and over again, between memories of the past and moments of the present time. “She believed in me. It’s my turn to believe in her,” Neo says in the trailer.

Also, the images raise many questions, such as why do Morpheus and Agent Smith have different faces? Was there a crash in the Matrix or was it rebooted? Are Neo and Trinity trapped somewhere in the Matrix? Should they save humanity again? Or is it a fight of theirs, one for the other? All these questions and many more will be resolved on December 22, the date the film will be released.

Matrix Resurrections marks the return of history cyberpunk started by the original trilogy: Matrix, from 1999, and its two sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003.

However, it will not necessarily be a continuation of the original saga, as David Mitchell, one of the screenwriters of Matrix Resurrections, recently said that This new film is not a sequel to the trilogy, but rather a story whose narrative works independently.

The Matrix Resurrections cast is made up of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, who were part of the original trilogy; In addition, new names are added, such as Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and the Mexican Eréndira Ibarra, all under the direction of Lana Wachowski.