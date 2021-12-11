In the face of variants or mutations of SARS CoV-2, genomic surveillance should be strengthened: PAHO - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-The COVID-19 pandemic has left our country important lessons such as the need to have a resilient public health system, with high universal coverage and that works in a harmonious way, said the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez.

At the head of the virtual presentation of the results of the National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) 2020 on COVID-19, coordinated by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), he pointed out that private services did not solve the need for care, since Although they absorbed a part of the demand, it was not hospitable.

It indicated that medical care was provided in small one-person clinics, adjacent to pharmacies and diagnostic laboratories that were converted into care units.

The consequence was a serious deformation in terms of quality and timeliness of medical care, since they gave suboptimal diagnosis, followed by the prescription of drugs that were not necessary such as antibiotics, steroids, anti-inflammatories and anticoagulants.

He said that this meant a delay in the care of patients, who, by taking non-useful medications, presented complications and decided to go to the public health services in adverse conditions, when the disease had caused serious complications.

Once again it is clear that social inequality is harmful to health. Mexico is an extremely unequal country: 60% of the population lives in poverty, and when facing a health crisis the economic and social situation is affected, he pointed out.

He highlighted the value of the Ensanut COVID-19, as it is a periodic evaluation instrument that allows establishing, guiding and reviewing public policies in accordance with scientific evidence.

He indicated that the INSP has accompanied the process of planning, developing and implementing the management of the epidemic, in addition to the fact that several of its researchers are part of the Technical Advisory Group on Vaccination and the inter-institutional group for estimating excess mortality.

The general director of the INSP, Juan Rivera Dommarco, detailed that the Ensanut 2020, carried out between August and November 2020, analyzes the seroprevalence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the population of all ages, the use of health services, compliance with isolation recommendations, as well such as excessive alcohol consumption and its association with individual, family and social factors, among other areas.

He reported that among the results stands out the increase in demand for private care, which resulted in an increase in people’s out-of-pocket expenses.

The director of the Center for Research on Infectious Diseases of the INSP, Celia alpuche aranda, said that the study of COVID-19 in families consisted of taking blood samples from members of 8,749 households, which represented 5.5 million households.

He announced that the number of HIV-positive people was higher in multigenerational households, that is, they are made up of girls, boys, adults and the elderly, where more than two members occupy the same room, as well as in households where there were no good ventilation.

He stressed that this situation explains the possibility of greater transmission of COVID-19, even when specific strategies such as isolation are promoted.

Alpuche Aranda explained that the evaluation of samples was validated by the Center for Research on Infectious Diseases (CISEI) of the INSP and by the Institute for Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (InDRE), which analyzed the number of antibodies and the protein N and S of SARS -CoV-2.

Other variables were considered for the study, such as the number of people per room; total number of inhabitants of the dwelling; basic services, ventilation in the home, as well as socioeconomic status and place of residence.

Current situation of omicron

After the confirmation of the first case of omicron in Mexico, the Health Emergencies advisor of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jean-Marc Gabastou, pointed out that, even when the variants or mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as omicron, are a natural and expected event within the process of evolution of the virus, the genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 should be strengthened, through from the sequence database of the Global Initiative for the Analysis of Influenza and Other Viruses (GISAID).

Gabastou highlighted that so far the GISAID platform has received more than one million sequences from all countries, highlighting the participation of Mexico, which has shared about 40 thousand.

He pointed out that countries should develop research to understand the impact of the variants in epidemiological and clinical terms, effectiveness of public health measures, diagnostic methods, immune responses and neutralizing character of antibodies, and not apply unilateral measures as in some countries that they have closed their borders.

The Health Emergencies advisor recommended continuing with non-pharmacological preventive measures such as the correct use of face masks, washing hands with soap and water, healthy distance and promoting vaccination, as well as limiting non-essential travel.

DZ