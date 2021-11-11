The search for a new Christmas tree leads me to the conclusion that at Ikea the Nordic style is reflected even in its Christmas trees, that are generally tall and slender due to their branches little leafy and stylized airs.

This style of tree does not give rise, it must be said, to the decorative excesses to which we usually subject our trees, where we lack branches for so much adornment. So if you want a lush christmas tree better search (and buy it) in the El Corte Inglés or Leroy Merlin. Here yes, these Christmas trees will take whatever is “thrown at them”, decoratively speaking.

The change of tree in my case, is motivated by a recent change of house in such a way that the “old” one, which is only 1.50 m high and very wide, does not fit well with the gap that remains in the living room to place it. What I need, in the absence of space and because it is located in the corner furthest from the door is that the tree take advantage of the height and reduce its contouror. And the search inexorably leads me to Ikea.

I’m not complaining, listen, but I see its branches so bare and sometimes so cold (It shows that they have endured a lot of snow) Before telling me about the Ikea model, that everything has to be said, I find it very economical, but I see that this year I will have “more than enough” ornaments, that it is better to follow the Nordic line according to the tree.

Classic Christmas Trees

We refer to those with green and leafy branches and that, although they are artificial, they simulate the maximum possible naturalness.





To buy this format one of the best options is El Corte Inglés. From a height of 150 to 210 this tree model even refers to the thickness of the branches.

Saint Martin Christmas tree with thick branches from (the smallest 150 cm high) for 49.95 euros

Tree with thick branches Saint Martin Christmas El Corte Inglés size 150 cms high





Although this appears to be less contour, its measurements deny it and it is once again a large, leafy and wide tree.

Ancelle tree 210 cm high and 127 cm in contour has a price of 119 euros

Ancelle Christmas Tree El Corte Inglés





Another classic is this Samoens thick-branched soil tree model priced in the middle. Measurements: 94 (width) x 150 (height) cm for 79 euros

Floor tree thick branches Christmas Samoens from El Corte Inglés

Leroy Merlin’s offer in trees is very wide. We highlight two models, one classic and one also classic with pineapples included.





Montgomery Luxe Christmas tree in green tone of size 180 cm and a width of 120 cm for 109 euros

Montgomery Luxe Christmas tree green 180 cm





This is the model that seeks maximum naturalness including pineapples. Springfield Christmas tree 180 cm 99 euros

Springfield Christmas tree 180 cm





I have not commented before on Amazon’s option, which offers hybrid formats like this one that I am not very clear about is included in the Nordic format. It is rather a tall and very narrow model -this tree measures 180 cm and 55 cm wide- and is ideal for highlight a corner when you don’t have space (although in my case I need something wider. Its branches are fire retardant, it includes 390 branch tips and PVC for 42.99 euros

HOMCOM Artificial Christmas Tree 180 cm Fire Retardant with 390 PVC Branch Tips and Metal Support Indoor Christmas Decoration Easy to Assemble Green

Style trees, those of Ikea





This is what we mean when we talk about minimalist or Nordic style. These trees ask for a more contained decoration using the same range of colors and two or three types of ornaments.

De Vinter 2021 artificial Christmas tree, interior and exterior green of 205 cm, of 127 cm 45 euros

Artificial Christmas tree, green in / outdoor 205 cm





Another model in the that even the trunk is realistic because in these models, it can be seen. Another classic model with a Nordic air in 170 cm high and only for 21 euros

Artificial plant, indoor / outdoor / green christmas tree170 cm

Christmas trees with lights included

Another well-founded question is, if I am going to bring the other tree to town, shouldn’t I also bring the lights? And if so, what if I buy myself a Christmas tree with lights included? I make sure that it will have a homogeneous lighting and I have a two in one.





This tree from El Corte Inglés has it all. Lights, slight snowy effect and pinecones. It is available in two sizes. One 180 cm high, with 617 branches and 220 warm light led lights. And 210 cm high with 897 branches and 300 LED lights. Price for the 180 cms 139 euros

Flocked floor tree with pine cones and LED Christmas lights El Corte Inglés





Another vernade model Flocked floor tree with pine cones and LED Christmas lights El Corte Inglés 210 cms for 199 euros

Green floor tree with LED lights Christmas El Corte Inglés 210 cms high

Winter 2021 news – IKEA

Original Christmas trees

In houses without children (who adore ornaments) you can bet on a more symbolic original tree. Some of them do not need decoration so they are ideal for those who are not at all classic but do not forget Christmas.





Another very tall and very narrow model (only 63 cm in diameter). This tree with snowy branches includes Led light. Its measurements are 39 (width) x 210 (height) cm and diameter 63 cm, it is priced at 139 euros

Nevado Salla floor tree with LED Christmas light El Corte Inglés





A more different concept. For those who want the tree in a symbolic way. Glitter floor tree with LED lights from El Corte Inglés and 150 cm high for 89 euros

Glitter floor tree with LED Christmas lights El Corte Inglés





Snowy floor tree with 110 LED lights and rattan base Christmas from El Corte Inglés 150 cms high 99 euros

Snowy floor tree with 110 LED lights and rattan base Christmas El Corte Inglés





The more sustainable and symbolic options are from Ikea. This bamboo model measures 181 cm, its red strips can be adorned with lights, bulbs and sparkling ribbons. It is handmade and, being a natural material, has natural variations in grain and color. Its price is 29 euros

Ornament, handmade Christmas tree / bamboo181 cm





The other format very sustainable and trendy. A 100% bamboo figurative Christmas tree 181 cm high for only 39 euros

Decoration, Christmas tree bamboo 120 cm





The Glitter taken to the maximum splendor on. And the most icy elegance (Arendelle type) off with its white branches.

Christmas tree valid for outdoors with 2000 warm white LED lights 180×45 cm. It is also suitable for indoor use so it is the perfect complement to decorate your living room or terrace 249.00 euros

Outdoor Christmas tree 2000 white LED lights 180×45 cm

