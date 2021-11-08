The excessive and fleeting consumption of clothing, with chains capable of producing more than 50 seasons of new products per year, has made textile waste grow exponentially in the world, which takes about 200 years to disintegrate.

It is clothing made in China or Bangladesh and bought in Berlin or Los Angeles, before being thrown away. At least 39 thousand tons end up as garbage hidden in the desert in the Alto Hospicio area, in northern Chile, one of the final destinations for “second-hand” clothing or from past seasons of fast fashion chains.

Chile is the leading importer of used clothing in Latin America. For nearly 40 years there has been a solid trade in “American clothing” in stores throughout the country, which are supplied with bales bought by the free zone in the north of the country from the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

“These clothes come from all over the world“Alex Carreño, a former worker in the import zone of the port of Iquique, who lives next to a garment dump, explains to AFP.

In this area of ​​importers and preferential taxes, merchants from the rest of the country select the garments for their stores and what is left over cannot go through customs in this region of just over 300 thousand inhabitants.

“What was not sold to Santiago or went to other countries (such as Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay for smuggling), so it stays here because it is a free zone“, affirms Carreño.

This landfill is concentrated in the town of Alto Hospicio, Iquique, in Chile.

(MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)



On the desert landscape there are stains of all kinds of garbage, and many are from clothes, purses and shoes. Ironically, rain boots or sky boots stand out in one of the driest areas in the world.

A lady who does not want to give her name, has half her body sunk in a pile of clothes and rummages in search of the best possible ones to sell in her neighborhood.

Elsewhere, Sofía and Jenny, two young Venezuelan women who crossed the border between Bolivia and Chile a few days ago, some 350 km from the landfill, choose “things for the cold” while their babies crawl on textile hills: “We come to look for clothes because we really don’t have it, we threw it all away when we came back here backpacking. “