At the beginning of the year Sony slammed the table in the virtual reality market announcing that PS5 will have its own device with this format. In the absence of an official name, PSVR 2 has shown its manual controls, although the latest information has indicated that it will not be until the end of 2022 when it actually reaches our homes.

However, taking advantage of the Sony Technology Day online event, the Japanese company has taken the opportunity to show a headset prototype that is capable of generating images in 8K resolution. Inside it has two small 4K screens each and can generate an 8K experience.

The main objective of this prototype is to provide a much lower latency when using VR devices, since one of the main problems of this technology is the dizziness or the difficulties of the users to adapt to the movements. In fact, you can see in the demo video the difference between activating latency compensation and when it is not active.

Yasuko Ishihara, head of Sony’s R&D department, explains that the pandemic has accelerated the demand for remote processes in the public. Another aspect that has been enhanced is the reduce the possibility of seeing pixels in the image.

Sony claims to have increased the number of dots on OLED screens, showing a better level of detail. “The person who watches in virtual reality can experience high definition images in real time according to the movement of your head. “, details the company.