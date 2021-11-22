Although the exterior design of cars is a very heavy asset when choosing a model, we spend more time inside than looking at them from the outside. An expert forum studies the future of interiors, a task that is not easy at all since it must combine security and technology.

Large screens dominate the latest generation of new cars, both in the instrument panel and in the center console, occupying the space of this piece or on it with a large extended screen. Each manufacturer designs in their own style, but the question of the interiors is starting to get more complicated than necessary.

So much so that Mercedes has chosen to turn the dashboard into a large screen with the “MBUX Hyperscreen” system. Experts from the German Flat Display Forum have opened the debate about what the interiors of the future will be like, ten years from now, and especially the size of the screens. Because, one thing is clear: the screens will continue to be the trend. The bad thing is finding the right point where the latest technology does not compromise safety of the driver.

MBUX Hyperscreen system transforms the dashboard into a large screen

Tesla, Lexus, Mercedes and BMW are the references in the field of displays

Some vertically, others horizontally, with an excellent level of resolution and sharpness, but the big problem is, dispensing with increasingly advanced voice assistants, how the driver can enter a destination for the navigation system. One of the tasks that most compromises safety, and the most causes of accidents are due to distractions.

In fact, some European countries have already taken action on this matter with fines for those who are caught handling the screens, as if it were a telephone. Expert analysis has shown that, after a practical test, only 19% of drivers were able to insert a destination into the navigation system, a percentage so low that it seriously rethinks that a large touch screen is not always the best solution.

A forum in which all manufacturers participate and which take all proposals into consideration. Aesthetically, the screens are becoming better resolved and give an extra cache to the model in question, but they are not functionally practical in all interactions. And it is that the interiors are increasingly minimalist, with fewer traditional buttons or keys, and the future does not have them. Rather the opposite.