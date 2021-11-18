With the flared pants threaten to invade the fashion world again, Stradivarius dares to launch endless designs in its denim collection. With different bell sizes, the firm shows us three different looks full of trend to beat it this season.

With the star garment of the season: a varsity jacket

This Fall-Winter 2021/2022 one of the favorite outerwear is jackets varsity. The style college It is worn and the Spanish firm does not hesitate to combine tight flared jeans with this jacket oversize male character.





In single color version

This new season is presented with an extra waste of color and fun, so the raised tones are the must to consider. Within this trend we find purple flared jeans with a simple fitted top.





Knitted vest goes with everything

Since last season, having a knitted vest on hand has been a success. Wide and with buttons, Stradivarius shows us the versatility of this piece when combined with classic black jeans with a type bell. cropped.





Photos | Stradivarius