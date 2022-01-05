Jan 05, 2022 at 15:50 CET

EFE

“At the moment, the only thing that matters to us is the day to day, and not even the game by game,” he said this Wednesday. Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, while focusing on the Copa del Rey, in which the rojiblanco team has not been “up to par” in recent years and in which this Thursday they face Rayo Majadahonda at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium advised by the recent past.

Last year, in 2020-21, Cornellá, from the then Third Division, eliminated him 1-0 in the second round. In 2019-20, the Cultural Leonesa, Second B, separated him from the competition in extra time by 2-1.

These are more than enough warnings to Simeone and his team, but also the irrefutable example that Atlético has not worked in this competition in recent seasons. He has not won the tournament since 2013. And he has not played in the Cup final since then, when he beat Real Madrid 1-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“We hope to manage from the work they did the other day (in the 2-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano), which was very good, an upward line and from there continue to compete well. The Cup is very beautiful. In recent years we have not lived up to what the competition has asked for. We hope to learn from those mistakes and face it with more forcefulness, stability and more balance from the game, “he said.

At 14 points behind the leadership of the League, the question to the Argentine coach was if he gives preference to the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, which will play next week. “Right now, the only thing that matters to us is the day to day, not even the game by game, with the coronavirus, the positives, the negatives, the antigens, the next game, Villarreal later, the Super Cup … I’d better stay with the day to day, “he dodged Simeone.

The reality now is the Cup. And Rayo Majadahonda. “It is a team that has been doing very well in its category. I have seen references from important games that it has played and it has done so with an intention, especially collective, very good,” warned the coach, who faces the appointment without Stefan savic, injured; without Kieran trippier, heading to Newcastle and, predictably, without Joao Félix, Koke Resurrection Y Hector Herrera, already spare parts for Covid-19 and integrated into training, although at a slower pace, after being inactive with the group since December 23 between the Christmas holidays and the coronavirus infection.

Geoffrey kondogbia will repeat on eleven. “I am very happy for him, his very good performance that he had the other day against Rayo Vallecano, equal to that match with Celta when the season began, because he has been working in different places within the team and in his position he is the player who more balls he will recover, it is clear, due to characteristics. The team needs him in that state and hopefully he can maintain regularity. From then on he will have more minutes and the team will be able to count on an important player in that role, “he reviewed.

Likewise, it points to ownership Felipe Monteiro, in the center of defense. “His best games have been when he has raised his concentration and has led him to perform in better competition throughout his game. It is what we absolutely need from him. To think six months from now (when his current contract ends) is a lot. We think that he has concentration and is active and strong, because he is an important center back when he is at that level of concentration, “he said.