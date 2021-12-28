Faced with increasing energy consumption in Iran during winter, local energy authorities have decided to stop the operations of authorized cryptocurrency mining centers.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Iran Network Management Company (Tavanir), announced that Iran is shutting down cryptocurrency mining centers again to reduce liquid fuel consumption at power plants amid declining temperatures.

Mashhadi said that the Iranian authorities took this measure to reduce energy consumption last month, as reported on Saturday by the Radiotelevision of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Ministry of Energy has been implementing measures since last month to reduce the use of liquid fuels in power plants, including cutting off the power supply of licensed cryptocurrency mining operators., the turning off of streetlights in lower risk areas and strict supervision of consumption, “he said.

The executive stressed the importance of saving energy in the country and asked citizens to reduce their electricity and gas consumption as much as possible. According to local reports, 70% of the fuel consumed in Iran is used for heating buildings. The new energy saving measures are expected to reduce energy consumption by at least 40%.

While enforcing restrictions on licensed crypto mining operators, the Iranian government has also been working to combat illegal cryptocurrency miners.. In late November, local energy authorities announced that they had seized a total of 222,000 mining devices used for illicit mining of cryptocurrencies since the sector regulations were established.

Iran is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining countries in the world, estimated to account for between 4.5% and 7% of the global Bitcoin hash rate.. Previously, the country temporarily banned cryptocurrency mining in the summer, citing periods of increased energy demand due to high temperatures. The ban was lifted in September, when the Iranian power grid stabilized.

