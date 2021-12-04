Red Alert became a hit from the first moment it hit Netflix. Apparently, he would already be negotiating his second part.

Red Alert had everything to become a success, and it did. In addition to being one of Netflix’s most expensive productions, the film stars an upscale cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. In this way, the film did not take long to become the most watched movie on the streaming platform in its history. Unsurprisingly, there are already rumors of a possible sequel.

This news comes from the hand of Rawson Marshall Thurber, screenwriter and director of Red alert, who assured that he is already in talks with Netflix to carry out a sequel. However, it still does not have a green light. Perhaps the doubt is related to the large sum of money that had to be used to make this film, which was 200 million dollars.

In statements for Collider, the filmmaker had this to say: “I’m not working on a script for a sequel. But I’ve certainly been thinking about what I would do for a sequel and yes, we’ve been having those conversations with Netflix. ” Previously, you had commented that the scriptwriter already had ideas for the sequels; therefore, it is very close to becoming a reality.

An unstoppable success

Red Alert ranked number one in 93 countries, with more than 129 million hours of viewing. Also, the film competes with Sandra Bullock’s Blind Spot for first place and for becoming the best premiere in its first 28 days. Netflix has not yet confirmed who owns that position, but Dwayne Johnson is sure it is his movie.

“Here we are, Ryan Reynolds and I to give you an idea of ​​why ‘Red Alert’ has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN NETFLIX HISTORY. In less than two weeks, we have broken all records and we have many more to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy ‘Red Alert’ this weekend around the world “the actor wrote on his Instagram account.