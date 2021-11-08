Oncology.mx .-According to data from the Cancer Foundation and the European Society for Oncological Medicine, more than 900 thousand people are diagnosed annually with Hepatic Cell Carcinoma (HCC) in the world, ranking as the fifth most frequent carcinoma. In particular, in Mexico there are 7 thousand 536 new cases per year and 7,175 deaths for liver cancer in the same period, Globocan revealed.

The recent figures frame the urgency to join efforts so that the population knows more about liver cancer and how to diagnose it in a timely manner. Some of the symptoms that can reveal the presence of hepatocarcinoma are: unexplained weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite or feeling of fullness after a small meal, enlargement of the liver and / or spleen, feeling of low mass appearance ribs on the right side.

In addition, there may be pain in the abdomen or near the right shoulder blade, swelling or accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) and / or enlargement of the veins in the abdomen, which become visible under the skin. Given these symptoms, it is a priority to assist the doctor to carry out the necessary studies and procedures that rule out or confirm liver cancer and, if necessary, its subsequent treatment.

In this context, Dr. Isabela Rivas, medical leader for the oncology area for Roche Mexico, states that a timely diagnosis is key to patient survival. And it is that about 20% of patients with HCC take more than 3 months to be diagnosed. It should be noted that the survival rate in early identification corresponds to five years by 31%, while in advanced stages it is reduced by 2%.

In addition to this, he specified that there are risk factors that must be addressed to avoid the appearance of this oncological disease, for example, adequately treat chronic viral hepatitis, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity and / or the presence of diabetes or Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

“Roche continues to work on the development of therapeutic solutions that allow patients with Liver Cell Carcinoma to have an alternative to treat their condition, as well as improvements in their quality of life.”Concluded Dr. Rivas.

DZ