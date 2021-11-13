Oncology.mx.- The liver cancer is a disease that can progress rapidly without showing symptoms that alert us. The hepatocellular carcinoma it is the most common type of liver cancer in adults; It originates from cells called hepatocytes found in the liver.

Every year there are approximately 800 thousand new cases diagnosed, which makes it in the sixth most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide. By the year 2025, it is estimated that one million people worldwide will be affected by liver cancer each year. In Mexico liver disease is the fourth leading cause of death, of which, 98% are associated with cirrhosis and liver cancer.

There are risk factors that increase the possibility of liver cancer, among them is: cirrhosis, which is an abnormal scarring of the liver that prevents this organ from carrying out its functions. In addition, having hepatitis B or C also increases your chances of onset. Fatty liver is another factor, either from excessive alcohol consumption or from conditions that increase the possibility of having it.

Diagnosis of liver cancer can be made with blood tests to measure liver function; imaging tests, such as a CT scan or an MRI; and in some cases a liver biopsy is required to extract a sample of the tissue for analysis in a laboratory.

The treatment takes into account the time of evolution, the general condition of the patient and the alteration of liver function. Without treatment, patients with advanced disease generally survive between 4 and 8 months.

To help prevent liver disease from developing into hepatocellular carcinoma, it is important to highlight the above risk factors and promote early detection.

RGP