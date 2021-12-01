LaSalud.mx.- The Mexican Association of Bone and Mineral Metabolism (AMMOM), together with the Health Commission of the Senate of the Republic, recently carried out the 2nd Legislative Forum “Comprehensive management and prevention of osteoporosis fractures”, with the aim of talking about the panorama of osteoporosis in Mexico and proposing care strategies to reduce its impact in our country.

exist pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments that are used daily for the care of this disease. In addition, there are tools, such as the densitometry bone, to predict bone deficiencies. In any case, it must work in an interdisciplinary and comprehensive manner, including non-pharmacological and complementary treatments and strategies to strengthen bone health.

Currently, there are two documents to address bone health in Mexico: in 2019 a document with the Senate of the Republic in conjunction with 7 medical societies, where the recommendations available in the international clinical practice guidelines for the care and management of osteoporosis are highlighted.

The second is a Mexican clinical practice guide Aimed at first-contact physicians, it provides information for the comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

The future agenda for osteoporosis care in Mexico, according to the AMMOM, should include the dissemination of the guidelines for physicians who care for patients at risk of osteoporosis, as well as for medical students and first-contact physicians. In the same way, it should seek to educate the population through preventive and treatment campaigns for osteoporosis care.

