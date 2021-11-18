Lung.mx .-The beginning of the cold fronts season for which 56 of these systems are forecast, the temperature changes associated with these and the increase in seasonal respiratory infections such as influenza, are a factor that can trigger exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“Exacerbations in COPD represent one of the most frequent causes of medical visits, admissions to the emergency room and hospitalizations, and they can also trigger fear and frustration in patients” stated the doctor Gabriel Escobedo, pulmonologist, specialist in Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, within the framework of the World COPD Day.

In 2019 alone, COPD was the third leading cause of death from non-communicable diseases, according to the WHO, with 3.23 million deaths worldwide, only surpassed by ischemic heart disease and stroke.

According to figures from the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, in Mexico COPD is the fifth cause of morbidity and mortality in men and the fourth in women. Despite this, 86% of people with COPD do not have a correct and timely diagnosis.

“The underdiagnosis associated with COPD hinders the timely care of patients. With the COVID pandemic, important diagnostic tests, such as spirometries, were temporarily put on hold to avoid putting patients at risk. However, it is important to be attentive to any symptoms and in case of suspicions consult a specialist doctor to confirm the diagnosis “ Dr. Escobedo pointed out.

Faced with the health and social emergency situation in patients with chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, Dr. Escobedo recommends 5 specific actions to keep the symptoms of this disease under control:

· Adherence to treatment. Treatment of COPD will be determined by the doctor and may include the combination of two long-acting and rapid-acting bronchodilators: a LAMA such as tiotropium + an andrenergic beta2 agonist (LABA) such as olodaterol.

Being a chronic disease, pharmacological treatments must be administered continuously, always seeking an optimal adherence to treatment. Nowadays, it can be easily done through inhaler devices with the latest generation technology that produces a soft dispersion cloud of small particles so that, with a single shot, the active substance reaches the site of action directly, reducing the inspiratory effort of patients. .

· Physical activity. People living with COPD should be encouraged to take an active role in their treatment and participate in physical activity as often as possible.

· Give up smoking. For people who smoke, the most important part of treatment is smoking cessation and, likewise, avoiding tobacco smoke and other air pollutants at home and at work.

· Vaccination. The influenza vaccine and having the complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19 are essential to strengthen the immune system of patients.

“Following these recommendations, associated with a medical follow-up, will help patients to have a longer survival and a better quality of life.”Concluded the specialist.

