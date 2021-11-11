LaSalud.mx.- More than 300 million people in the world live with one of the 6,000 to 7,000 rare diseases (RAIDS), which are often chronic, progressive, degenerative, disabling, and often life-threatening. It is known that the 72% of these diseases have a genetic origin and that 70% of them began in childhood, caused by changes or mutations in genes or by problems with chromosomes.

In Mexico, a rare or low prevalence disease is considered to be one that occurs in less than 5 people per 10,000 inhabitants; in the United States, when a health condition affects less than 200 thousand people; and in the European Union, it is considered rare when it impacts less than 1 individual for every 2 thousand people.

An example of a rare disease of genetic origin is spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a term that encompasses a group of diseases that damage motor neurons. Most types of SMA are caused by a change in the gene identified as SMN1, responsible for producing a protein necessary for the functioning of motor neurons.

When part of this gene is missing or abnormal, enough protein is lacking for motor neurons, causing their death, which are necessary for muscle function. This muscle damage worsens over time and affects speech, walking, swallowing, and breathing.

In cases where a rare disease occurs, diagnosis is of utmost importance. In the case of SMA, it can be done through a physical examination, a medical history that includes a family history, and most importantly, a molecular genetic study to identify the two genes associated with the condition, which are the SMN1 and SMN2 genes.

Another case of RES of genetic origin is the hereditary retinal dystrophies: a broad group of genetic disorders of the retina that are associated with progressive visual dysfunction up to loss of vision. They are caused by mutations in any of more than 220 different genes.

Retinal dystrophy associated with the biallelic RPE65 mutation affects approximately 1,000 to 2,000 patients in the United States. Under normal conditions, the RPE65 gene provides instructions for making a protein that facilitates chemical reactions (enzyme) essential for normal vision. However, mutations in this gene cause low or no levels of chemical activity, which blocks the visual cycle and causes progressive deterioration of vision.

Currently, through gene medicine, a way is sought to transmit a “normal copy” of the RPE65 gene directly to retinal cells. In such a way that these retinal cells produce the normal protein (enzyme) that converts light into an electrical signal and thereby restore an important part of the patient’s vision loss.

Today, thanks to gene therapies, a new era is envisioned in which genes can be replaced, inactivated or introduced into cells, either inside the body (in vivo) or outside the body (ex vivo), altering genes in specific cell types and inserting them again in the body.

Advances in these treatments have managed to change the course of the disease, providing the possibility of having the correct treatment and a brighter future. But you need to invest in an early diagnosis.

Innovative gene therapies, led by Novartis, offer new hope and potential cures for conditions that were previously intractable in a wide range of medical fields such as hematology, oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, cardiology and of course, for those suffering from any disease rare in which a part or entire section of DNA has been replaced, deleted or duplicated (genetic mutation).

One of the main challenges for people with any of these RES have diagnosis, due to the fact that there is little knowledge of these pathologies, the difficulty of accessing the necessary information, the limited availability of specialists and the few care centers.

This situation worsens if it is considered that 95% of rare diseases lack some authorized treatment. Hence the importance of researching and innovating to help increase people’s expectations and quality of life.

