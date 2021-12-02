20 thousand new HIV infections were registered in 2020: SSA

LaSalud.mx .- As of June 30, 2021, in Mexico 204 thousand 656 people living with HIV received free antiretroviral treatment in one of the institutions of the Health sector; Of these, nine out of 10 achieved viral suppression or undetectable viral load, reported the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida).

In addition, to address stigma and discrimination, Censida developed three virtual courses on the needs of key populations, in which 6,000 people participated. These training sessions were carried out with the support of health institutions and advocacy for individual guarantees, the National Council for AIDS Prevention and Control (Conasida) as well as community leaders.

The virtual courses were: “Access without discrimination to health services for people of sexual diversity”; “Inclusive language free of stigma and discrimination for health service providers”; and “Reduction and prevention of damage and risks associated with HIV, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and drug use”.

Among the institutions that worked together with Censida in this training effort is the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents (Censia); the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE); the National Center for Equity and Gender and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR); the National Bioethics Commission (Conbioethics); the National Institute of Psychiatry “Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz” (INPRFM); the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM); the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH); the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), and the Condesa Specialized Clinic, among other.

Censida ratifies the commitment to promote public policies that allow people’s access to supplies to prevent HIV, such as internal and external condoms; and that reduce harm, such as prophylaxis before or after exposure.

It also underlines the importance of granting Comprehensive treatment and care from a vision centered on the person and the communities, that privileges human rights, without stigma or discrimination.

The HIV epidemic continues to be a public health challenge in the world due to the barriers to advance in prevention, detection and treatment that impede access to health for the population and hinder reaching the goal of controlling this pandemic by 2030.

The Joint Program of the United Nations on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS), points out that, at the end of last year, 37 million people were living with the virus; 1.5 million new infections were registered and 680 thousand died from AIDS-related diseases.

However, international efforts to slow the spread of the virus have yielded results, as of people living with HIV, 84 percent know their HIV status and, of the latter, 73 percent had access to treatment, that is, 27 million people, of which 66 percent achieved viral suppression. In 2010, only 7 million were receiving antiretrovirals.