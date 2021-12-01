LaSalud.mx.- Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a group of inherited muscle diseases that damage and kill motor neurons, what it produces muscle weakness and atrophy. Muscle damage worsens over time and can affect speech, walking, swallowing, and breathing. Most types of SMA are caused by a loss of function of the SMN1 gene.

Approximately 1 to 4 people per 100,000 inhabitants suffer from this disease worldwide. In Mexico, SMA affects 10 out of every 100,000 people. It is considered the second leading cause of neuromuscular diseases.

exist different types of spinal muscular atrophy, this classification is based on the severity of the disease and according to the age at which the symptoms begin. All types of SMA require a proactive and periodic multidisciplinary approach by a medical team.

The SMA type 1 is usually diagnosed before 6 months of age. A characteristic symptom of this condition is that children have poor head control and cannot sit or stand without assistance. In addition, hypotonia, muscle weakness, areflexia, delayed motor development, and minimal or absent facial weakness may also be present.

The SMA type 2 occurs after six months and before 18 months. Its main symptoms are: onset of muscle weakness after six months of age, tremor of the fingers almost invariably present, muscle flaccidity; they also usually require a wheelchair to get around.

While SMA type 3 can usually start after 10 months. In some cases, those affected can walk a few steps, weakness that manifests itself as frequent falls or problems going up and down stairs at two to three years and weakness in the proximal extremities may also occur.

The SMA type 4 presents with an adult onset of muscle weakness.

Currently there is no cure for this disease, there are treatments that help control symptoms and prevent complications so that the patient has an adequate quality of life. The early therapeutic approach can drastically modify the natural course of the disease.

RGP