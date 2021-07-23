If there is something that has characterized Marvel during all the years that the UCM, since the launch of Hombre de Hierro, in 2008, have been his castings. While it is true, finding an actor or actress to play a comic book character is not easy, but the company has given everything to achieve it. After many successes, there are some that stand out more than the others.

Clear examples are, to mention just a few, the same Robert Downey Jr., who for many was born to be Tony Stark. So too Chris Evans As the Captain America, Scarlett Johansson What Black widow or Tom Hiddleston What Loki.

The case

In this way, the work of Sarah Halley Finn, who is the casting director of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, has been praised repeatedly. Perhaps the last time a director elaborated on good comments about one of his actors, in the UCM, It was Kate herron, director of the series Loki.

The writer commented on the work of Jonathan Majors, who played a variant of Kang, The Conqueror. The writer mentioned what it was like working with him and commented on what the show’s priority was for his character. This said.

“Jonathan Majors is an actor who impressed us all; I think everyone who knows his work is impressed by him. He’s an amazing actor, and what I love about him is that he’s a chameleon. He’s so different in everything he does, and that’s obviously exciting when you ask an actor to play a character who will have a lot of different versions of himself. So for us it was exciting. And when I found out we had Jonathan, he and I focused solely on He who remains and this version of the character, this variant. “

It should be noted that the interpreter will return as Kang, in every sense of the name, in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where will be the great villain. In turn, he will repeat as the great nemesis in the second season of Loki, in Disney +.

After the good comments and the importance of his character, with the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, is expected to be one of the most important and beloved celebrities of the production company.

Fountain: The Hollywood Reporter