A consumer of Burger King, he complained about poor quality, the brand rewards him and wins the customer trust in less than a day with efficiency.

Restaurant chains have benefited from implementing or integrating into the delivery service on the different platforms where food from recognized brands can be brought to consumers’ homes, achieving exponential growth, particularly in times of pandemic. According to the study of Statista Regarding online food ordering in Latin America, it is expected that during 2021 Mexico will have an estimated income of 2,164 million dollars; in addition, Forbes mentions that the decrease in social mobility has managed to change the consumption habits of Mexicans and that now 76 percent of Internet users seek to buy food, 60 percent groceries from the supermarket and 49 percent buy medicines.

The food service delivery has proven its effectiveness for the comfort of users, however, we have seen different situations in social networks where consumers tend to show some deficiencies in their services, as was the case of the user who complained to Vips due to the lack of food presented , as well as a little creativity in the design of his dish, losing his confidence in the restaurant, at least in terms of home delivery.

This type of negative experiences is usually quite frequent, with few times that consumers end up having a good shopping experience due to deficiencies in these services, but not null.

A user in social networks has shown his shopping experience when placing an order for the Burger King fast food restaurant, who shows in a video a notorious lack of food compared to what they offer in their advertising, not to mention the high cost of the hamburger over others of the same brand.

A little respect hahahaha pic.twitter.com/cwhWp5QTOh – L⅔ (@ luis_mz28) November 13, 2021

An hour after the publication, the same user gave an update to his complaint, where Burger King would have made up for their mistake, since they sent him a courtesy hamburger, resulting in a rescue of the consumer’s perception of the brand, since he took this event as a company that values ​​the complaints of its customers, demonstrating good customer service.

UPDATE

BK sent me a complimentary burger to make up for their mistake They could avoid everything from the beginning, but it is appreciated that they take into account the complaints of their customers. All cool pic.twitter.com/y7VBHLSIyi – L⅔ (@ luis_mz28) November 13, 2021

On this occasion where the consumer of Burger King showed his disagreement and subsequently won the customer trust, is a clear example of the importance of giving a follow-up to consumers even after the purchase, in this case via social networks. These types of experiences would put brands on high by raising the value of their brands by showing concern to the user.

Other brands have demonstrated their effectiveness in the monitoring of post-sale users, whose experiences have even managed to be applauded on social networks, as was the case of the consumer who showed off his coffee from Oxxo (Andatti) and later the brand “sponsored” it. by giving you some coupons and making it an “influencer”.

These types of experiences manage to give customers a best shopping experience, improving the brand image before the consumer perspective, demonstrating their interest in clients and inviting them to show their disagreements, since they will be well received and in case of showing constructive criticism, they will not be afraid to pay for their mistakes in some way, or to compensate clients for bad service.

Related Notes: