Prefectura staff in action, as a result of the BP Don Tomasso incident (Credit: Puerto Magazine)

It all started on Thursday, when the Prefecture detected the fire, at a dock in the port of San Antonio Oeste, in the province of Río Negro, of the fishing vessel (BP) Sumatra, which had no fatalities but whose origin is being investigated. accident, and continued today, near midmorning, with the sinking of the BP Don Tomasso, near the coast of Rawson, Chubut, in which there was a fatal victim, the cook, while six other crew members were rescued and are out of danger.

The Don Tomasso was a “tangonero” vessel, dedicated to shrimp fishing, one of the 24 vessels of the Conarpesa fishing fleet, one of the great players in the fishing sector.

The sinking would have occurred in maneuvers to raise the “fishing gear”, when there was a round of bell, as reported by the social network twitter on Daniel Coluccio, manager of the Argentinean Fishing Industry Chamber (Caipa) and Argentine Federal Shrimp Shipowners (ALFA).

The Don Tomasso, a coastal fishing vessel, was 11 nautical miles from the coast, had stopped emitting the AIS signal (the acronym in English for “Automatic Identification System.” Several units were affected by the search, as well as also a prefectural rescue helicopter. The ship carried seven crew members. Six of them were rescued and transferred by the Caleta Paula ship (also from Conarpesa) to the port of Rawson and would be out of danger, while the body of the remaining, the cook of the boat, no longer vital signs, was transferred on board of the ship Sofía B.

As reported by the specialized publication Pescare, already in the port of Rawson the death of the cook was confirmed, named Carlos Aguero. The rest of the crew, beyond the shock, are in good health.

The Sumatra fire, meanwhile, was detected on Thursday shortly before noon by Prefectural personnel who were touring the Heleno Arcángel dock in the port of San Antonio Oeste, who quickly summoned firefighters from their own force who were able to put out the fire. This did not have serious consequences on the three crew members who were in the boat.

Images of the BP Sumatra fire, on a dock in the port of San Antonio Oeste (Credit: Diario de Rio Negro)

According to PNA, in the first instance there are no indications that it was an intentional arson. The beginning of the fire would have been an electrical failure in a connection between the ship and the dock. The investigation is in the hands of the Federal Court of Viedma.

The head of the Naval Prefecture of San Antonio Oeste, Principal Prefect, César Insauralde, He explained to another specialized publication, the Puerto magazine, that ‘prima facie’ there were no elements that supported the theory of an intentional act.

Both the unit that caught fire and the one that turned the “bell” are “tangonero” vessels, dedicated to shrimp fishing, the main export product of the Argentine fishing sector.

A repeated history

One month ago, On Thursday, November 11, another shrimp fishing vessel, the BP August 7, had sunk in the San Matías Gulf, near San Antonio Oeste, with 3 crew members on board. A single survivor was rescued, the next day they found the lifeless body of another, while that of the master of the artisanal fisherman, Esteban Zulpo, was not found, as well as the ship could not be located.

On June 9, 2018, the BP Rigel had sunk off the coast of Chubut, with a balance of one dead and eight missing, and a year earlier, in June 2017, the BP The Rebound had also sunk, with a Human balance of two survivors and seven disappeared in the Argentine Sea.

At the beginning of last year, a count of the fishing tragedies showed that in the last 20 years there had been 41 shipwrecks in Argentina with a total death toll of 86, including the disappearances left by the sinking of El Repunte and other fishing vessels.

