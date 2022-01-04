Gamers can now stop worrying about pain in the hand since in Japan they presented a perfect massager to use after long games. Read all the info Here!

The company Bauhutte he already presented us his bed for gamers as well as your mattress. And now they decided to expand their horizons a little more and presented a rather interesting device – a hand massager for gamers.

The device is called Hand Massager (which is literally Hand massager) and can be put on the desktop next to your keyboard. The device is designed to calm the hands of gamers and has 15 cushions of air to remove the fatigue and tiredness of the palm and fingers one by one.

The Hand massager It comes with three different settings that allow the user to choose how strong or gentle they want their massage. Also, there are two tour configurations. One is for the entire hand, while the other is for the fingers only. This is not the first product to Bauhutte launched to help gamers, as they have various products to help players relax.

Returning to the massager, inside it there is also a heater that the company recommends to warm the hands before playing. Bauhutte He also recommends using the massager while not playing to improve circulation.

Currently, the massager is only available from Japan for the value of 150 dollars. The Web page of the company has its version in English, so it would not be absurd to consider that at some point they are launched on the international market.

