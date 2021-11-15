In the media it is common to read about consumer complaints regarding providers registered in the Good End 2021; However, Sam’s Club has not been exempt from consumer complaints in the event “Irresistible End 2021” – organized by Grupo Walmart – and is that a user through Twitter showed evidence of how his page on-line the option of delivering products to its consumers was saturated and limited.

During this time of high consumption, the Good End is no longer the only option, there is also an event called “Irresistible End 2021” whose purpose goes in the direction of offering better promotions, but from November 8 to 21.

One fact is that online sales have benefited from the pandemic and a challenge for retailers is trying to be prepared in ecommerce.

It seems that for Sam’s Club this situation is being a challenge, since the Twitter user, Manolo GTT (@nologtt) showed that it is impossible to make an online purchase and not pick up online because there was no shipping option because it was “at the limit” .

This, after responding to a tweet where Sam’s Club México promoted its own Good End through drinks such as Coca-Cola, Clamato, S. Pellegrino and Perrier.

In a second tweet, he attached the evidence where when trying to make a purchase on the store page, the legend was read: “The service is at the limit. Please try later ”.

And when I changed the option to pick up at the physical store of Sam’s Club Patio Santa Fe, Mexico City, the same legend appeared.

The user asked that they no longer promote their event, because it is impossible and does not meet the purchase expectation of their customers.

The mistakes Sam’s Club should avoid in its ecommerce during its own Good End

Definitely give poor customer service, the store must have all communication channels with its potential customers and provide them with personalized attention with integrated experience.

Centralizing your inventory, leaving all the merchandise sold online could bring these types of logistical problems and therefore, it is necessary to find additional warehouses or physical points of sale with a complete inventory to meet the consumer’s purchase expectation.

It is advisable to have an agile inventory and have a well-executed logistics. Sam’s Club México is being a clear example that parcel services have been overwhelmed by the high volume of deliveries that have been occurring since the beginning of the confinement.

Sam’s Club México has the challenge of creating positive experiences in its online store and not falling into standards, therefore, on a date of high consumption, it is advisable to prevent shipping flows and customer needs.

According to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), 9 out of 10 people, that is, 91 percent who buy online declared that their purchases will be sent to their home; 17 percent will prefer to pick it up at a physical store – branch, Click & Collect -; 11 percent will choose to have it sent to their office; 7 percent sent to a friend’s house; 7 percent will ask to pick up at pick-up points or courier offices, and 1 percent at smart lockers –Amazon Hub, Lockers–.

Regarding the case of Manolo, Sam’s Club México responded through Twitter and provided the consumer with a support line.

See more: