In its first year of life, Genshin Impact generated more earnings than Fortnite and GTA V in the same period of time

In its first year of life, Genshin Impact generated higher earnings than Fortnite, GTA V, and COD Modern Warfare in the same period of time.

Since its launch in September 2020, Genshin Impact became one of the most successful mobile games in recent years: despite being free-to-play, gacha generated profits that were on par with entertainment beasts.

A report revealed that income in the first year of life of Genshin Impact they surpassed Fortnite, COD Modern Warfare and GTA V in its first year of release. It is estimated that the gacha of MyHoYo it earned between $ 2.3 billion and $ 3.7 billion. Compared, Fortnite it generated $ 1 billion, and is one of the most successful titles in recent times.

Income from Genshin Impact come mostly from their versions of smartphone, the platform in which it had the most relevance, although of the total, 60% of the numbers come from China, a country in which video games of mobile they gained enormous popularity in recent years.

Genshin Impact Success: Will it be replicated on Honkai Star Rail?

In early 2021, Genshin Impact it reached 11 million downloads, and reported about 11 million monthly active users. This is a figure that dropped to 8 million due to unfortunate content releases, but it is still impressive. Recently, MyHoYo presented version 2.0 of the gacha with new locations, characters and missions, however, the future of Genshin Impact It seems to expand much more: in this note we will tell you which are the characters that are rumored to come to the video game, among which are Yae Miko, Gorou, Kamisato Ayato and Arataki Itto.

On the other hand, we remind you that MyHoYo prepares the launch of a new JRPG, Honkai Star Rail, which featured a promotional image last month featuring a train leaving a planet into space. “May this journey take us to the stars” said MyHoYo.

