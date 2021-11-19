New Delhi tops the list of the most polluted cities, a situation that worsens in winter, when the burning of agricultural waste in nearby states coincides with the drop in temperatures that trap the lethal smoke, which travels to the capital causing an increase in the pollution in the city of more than 20 million inhabitants.

Studies estimate that more than one million Indians die each year from diseases related to air pollution.

Measures applied

Among the measures that have been applied in New Delhi is the limitation of the number of cars in circulation to reduce polluting emissions, it has used large anti-smog cannons and slowed down construction. But these measures have been ineffective and experts point out that they are not useful in the long term.

On the Lahore border, in Pakistan, citizens lament the inaction of the authorities in the face of the increasing pollution that the government attributes to the neighboring country.