According to new information, Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin would have been very different due to a deleted post-credits scene from Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios’ Christmas proposal has ended with a post-credits scene that has not been to the liking of all fans. However, the end of Hawkeye could have been very different and lead to greater repercussions for the MCU if a post-credits scene with Kingpin had not been eliminated.

As you may recall, the last we learn of the Kingpin in the final chapter of Hawkeye is that Maya has managed to stop his escape and has shot him, seemingly killing him. However, The Cosmic Circus site and other insiders report that the original plan with the character was very different.

According to his reports, the original plan included a cameo with Matt Murdock and the transformation of Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, into Madame Masque. But the best was at the end of Hawkeye, when in a post-credits scene we would see the Kingpin receive Ronin’s sword with a warning from Clint to stay away from his family and Kate.

Apparently, the change in plans was due to the coincidence of dates of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with the end of the series. As you saw it, in the arachnid movie we see a brief cameo by Matt Murdock, and Disney executives would have liked to take advantage of the great expectation that the film generated to give more weight in Hakweye to another of the characters in which the resounding success rested of Daredevil.

Source: The Cosmic Circus and MyTimeToShineHello

The story that inspired the series is already waiting for you in our online store with:

Marvel Deluxe Bundle: Hawkeye Volumes 1 & 2

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

The Hawkeye bundle contains:

1) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 1

272 pages that collects Hawkeye # 1-11 and Young Avengers Presents # 6.

2) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 2

280 pages that compile Hawkeye # 12-22 and Hawkeye Annual # 1.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

The lessons of the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye