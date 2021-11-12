In 1980, when we were 37 million Spaniards, 1,652 deaths were recorded as suicides. It is a rate of 4.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2020 there were 3,914 suicides, 8.33 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The rates for 2000 and 2014 were higher, 8.38 and 8.41 per 100,000 inhabitants respectively, but the raw figure, those 3,914 lives from 2020, is the figure never reached since there are records (1906) and the confirmation of a bad trend.

The pandemic? It is what is speculated. We know that in times of economic stability there tend to be slightly better figures, and also that there is a predisposition of unemployed people to suffer psychological problems than those who enjoy stable employment, and since there has been an economic crisis, something may have affected. The results of these always difficult surveys in some countries of our same characteristics They do not indicate that the covid has affected their suicide statistics, rather the opposite: there have been countries where it has fallen. But here it could be that the pandemic has operated as a “contextual risk factor that adds to the multi-causality of suicide”, since it has attacked “protective factors, such as social cohesion”. In Spain it seems clear that mental disorders such as depression, anxiety or insomnia have increased in this time.

Many more men than women. Last year three times more men (2,390) committed suicide than women (1,011). The trend has always been similar, but, as show historical seriesSince the late 1990s, this gender gap has increased in this regard, not because women committed suicide less, but because men began to commit suicide more.

More and more harm to young people. On the other hand, “own death” has grown twice as much among those under 15 years of age in our country: it went from 7 deaths in 2019 to 14 in 2020. The Official College of Psychology of Madrid was already advancing in October, which, according to Its figures, suicide attempts and self-harm in children and young people had increased by 250% due to the health crisis.

We lack a national suicide prevention strategy, as recently pointed out by a WHO report that found that 38 countries did have one but we did not. We are the only one in our environment that lacks it. Other figures are also known: we are at the bottom in investment in mental health. Of every 100 euros that we invest in healthcare, only 5 go to this item compared to seven for the European average. We have 9.8 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 17.2 on average in the EU. We also do not have a specialty in child and adolescent psychiatry, although precisely the latest government plan in this area includes the promotion of its creation, as well as a 24-hour prevention telephone number and outside the telephone numbers of local administrations. .

The Danish case. The subject of suicide is by its nature very complicated. There are things that can be done at the level of population prevention, such as reducing the toxicity of pesticides, but in general there are many personal factors that intermingle in the circumstances that lead to the act. Denmark was once known for being a country with high suicide rates, 1,600 in 1980. In 2017 they had fallen to 600, one of the few countries in its environment in which they fell in the same period. They succeeded, they say, thanks to an awareness strategy, awareness campaigns similar to the ones we have today from the DGT, telephones and interventions in schools. Invest in mental health and talk more about it.

Against the “Werther effect”, the “Papageno effect”: The first we know, is the idea that if you disseminate information about those who took their own lives, you are promoting a climate in which an epidemic can occur due to people who copy it. The Papageno effect would be the one by which, by exposing the cases of people who wanted to kill themselves but who gave up the idea and overcame their problems, one can help prevent those who are taking ideas. In this sense, the new wave of artists and influencers who openly talk to their followers about the bad psychological streaks that have happened could be very positive. Experts such as the association After Suicide – Survivors Association (DSAS) point out that some keys to prevention are asking and talking to those who give signals, as well as listening without judging.

If you are dealing with mental health problems or need help related to suicide you can contact here with RedAIPIS, the Suicide Research, Prevention and Intervention Association. You can also call Hope Phone.