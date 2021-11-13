The global effect caused by the shortage of chips gives us news almost daily. Semiconductor manufacturers cannot cope with their customers’ demand, leading to a lack of stock and delays in different industries. The crisis has also called to action the governments of the world’s leading nations; therefore, the projects for offer incentives for the establishment of new factories they have not been made wait. However, in certain sectors this is considered a double-edged sword.

Margrethe vestager, the Commissioner for Competition of the European Commission, warned that the United States and the European Union should avoid a “subsidy race” due to the shortage of chips. The official said that companies could take advantage of the situation to coerce countries to put exorbitant sums of money on the table, and then choose where to settle. And those who will get the worst part will be the citizens who pay their taxes based on their effort, he emphasized.

“We really must avoid a subsidy race, a race that will leave everyone impoverished. Under the current circumstances, it may be too difficult a temptation to resist for companies to try to pit governments against each other, scrutinizing the landscape to see who will pay the most. The risk, of course, is to allow taxpayers, whether European or American, to pay the bill and get perhaps very little of that investment. ” Indian Vestager during a speech at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

Chip shortages and state subsidies a concern for Vestager

Vestager’s statements are not without merit. Bear in mind that this year, the main US technology companies appealed to the Joe Biden government for help due to the shortage of chips. The companies requested a financing of 50 billion dollars for the law CHIPS for America; It established a tax credit on income to invest in semiconductor equipment or in facilities to manufacture it, effective until 2026.

While at the beginning of this year, the European Union would have considered form a partnership to build a semiconductor factory. Among the parties interested in joining the fight against the shortage of chips would have been Samsung and TSMC.

With exorbitant amounts of money, Vestager’s resentment is understandable; companies could exert pressure or threaten to settle in other countries if they do not receive similar or superior incentives. In addition, we must take into account what has happened in Asia recently with the confirmation of the alliance between Sony and TSMC to install a new factory in Japan. Although it has not been made public how much the Japanese government will contribute, it was confirmed that it will give “strong support” to the project.

Are there really chances of a subsidy race between the European Union and the United States over the shortage of chips? For now, the European Competition Commissioner has chosen to open the umbrella before it rains.