Most focused their efforts on starting or scaling internet sales. I still remember how the main e-commerce platforms “suffered” because they were not prepared for a situation in which consumption abruptly migrated to the digital environment. Although this exemplifies that what we were really experiencing was an “internetization” and not a true digitization process.

However, and beyond what is observed at first glance, the challenge was, is and will be to transform organizations from their culture and their people and then focus on the operational and functional part.

Today, a year and a half after the pandemic, the concepts of digital transformation and change management are part of our day to day as an unequivocal sign that organizations understood the need, thanks to the “pain”, to update their business models, reviving perhaps one of the best known business laws: renew or die.

But what about the consumer experience? Is it important or not to know what you want and when you want it? But above all, should we include the consumer in our digital transformation process? The answer is simple, the consumer and the experience that we offer should be the basis of every effort to digitize organizations, as well as determining factors for the success of any company, large or small, from one country or another, dedicated to technology, services, retail, banking, automotive, entertainment or any segment.