It closes 2021 and with the year that is seen, so do a series of models. Some because they have completed their life cycle in the market, and will not be replaced, and others because their demand has been lower than estimates. We tell you all the cars that have been discontinued and will not be in 2022.

Not all models for sale on the market remain intact. Even though brands strive to keep them as up-to-date as possible, some are forced out the back door, some more popular and others that disappear without making a single noise. And it is that each one has different circumstances.

There are end their life cycle and have no intended substitute because another model in the range can occupy your space without problems, or there is a restructuring of the offer and the range is simplified. And others because they have not penetrated the market enough, and their sales performance does not reach the estimated by the brand, thus saving a significant cost. Manufacturers try everything, even special editions to attract customers, but when not even for these achieve a goal, then there is no choice but to cease production.

The Volkswagen Passat will gradually leave the European market in 2022

A dozen generally accepted models leave the market in 2022

And, of many of them, we have noticed in recent months those that will not be in 2022, but below we present all those that leave the market. One of the most popular is the Volkswagen passat. The German brand has made a somewhat strange decision, but it has erased the sedan from the map of the European configurators, and kept the familiar.

The Chevrolet camaro It is one of those that will not be on the European market in 2022, nor will the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and the Roadster. The star’s firm has already closed the sports car’s order books, although it will continue to manufacture the units that customers have ordered before the end of the year. .

Another of the most popular is the Mazda cx-3. The Japanese have decided to withdraw this B-SUV due to its low sales and because they also have the CX-30 in the same model portfolio, more attractive with its more coupe style, which perfectly occupies its space in the market. Another Japanese who will not be in 2022 is the Toyota Camry. The Japanese saloon arrived to please the customers of the D segment, but again it has not finished curdling either. Although it is true that the sedans are in the doldrums, disappeared from the compact segment, in the upper one it is difficult to stand up to the German ones.

The Toyota Camry came to complete the European range but has not had the expected success

Goodbye to saloons and traditional and entrenched family members

In the same category, the Talisman also says goodbye definitely, and for the same reason. In the case of the French, and unlike the Passat, the saloon and the station wagon disappear. Belonging to the Rombo group, but from the low-cost brand, the Dacia Logan MCV and the Lodgy they also say goodbye. The two models have been merged into one with a more crossover style, the Dacia Jogger.

The vast majority of the models that have succumbed are traditional and family saloons. Two market categories that no longer have the success of yesteryear, swallowed up by SUVs and crossovers. And at the same time, it also significantly influences the conversion that manufacturers are assuming in the field of electrification. The terrible outlay to offer high autonomy, more than benefits, forces to eliminate the more traditional models from the offer.