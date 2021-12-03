The European division of the brand prepares the arrival in Europe of the Subaru Forester Restyling 2022. The firm works so that the first units are ready to storm the market before the end of the year, giving greater relevance to one of its most important models. The SUV has been completely renovated, releasing important new features.

In just a few weeks, the first units of the Subaru Forester 2022 will land on the European market. The Japanese brand has put all its experience on board this SUV to continue being one of the most important references on the market, premiering new arguments and very interesting attributes, which will be available before the end of the year in the main markets of the Old Continent.

Aesthetically, the new Forester is recognizable by the new front look, especially highlighting the redesigned radiator grille, the more robust appearance of the front and rear bumpers, the new headlights and taillights equipped with LED technology or the more elaborate feel with the body color painted door handles. Chrome roof bars, new wheel designs and three new colors complete the exterior novelties.

The Subaru Forester 2022 gains in exterior elegance with new colors and special details

The 2022 Subaru Forester has benchmarks

Inside, the 2022 Subaru Forester has taken a real giant step forward, as the digital instrumentation is also joined by brighter LED ambient lighting and much more advanced equipment including a sophisticated gesture control with which the automatic climate control can now be operated. The system has a new infrared sensor, the same one that also serves to detect fatigue which, keeping the hand open for one second, increases the temperature by two degrees.

The same maneuver but with the fist reduces the temperature in the same relation. In addition, Subaru has also increased versatility solutions, including new securing hooks in the trunk, and paying particular attention to safety. This section of the equipment has been improved with a new interior rear view mirror with automatic dimming, and with the new «Eyesight» security system, with a stereo camera on the windshield with a larger angular opening, supporting the following driving assistants.

Emergency braking assistant with intervention at intersections

Dodge Assistant

Lane departure warning

Automatic cruise and distance control with lane centering

The 2022 Subaru Forester offers a more luxurious finish with a black and brown leather upholstery

Efficiency comes to the 2022 Subaru Forester

The 2022 Forester is offered with the 2.0-liter e-Boxer gasoline, developing a maximum power of 150 hp. An electrified block with a 16.7 hp electric motor and a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering very generous benefits thanks to the “Lineartronic” CVT automatic transmission, which has different driving modes. In addition, the “Si-Drive” all-wheel drive system is standard, with an automatic hill descent aid.

ND: Data not available. Figures measured and approved according to the WLTP cycle