In this context, dentalia has sought to promote dental care thanks to a strategy in which it has added more and more dental care units and will close 2021 with 70 clinics in the country, by implementing an investment of 125.7 million pesos, which positions this company as the largest private dental group with the largest own infrastructure in the country.

Through this plan, it will achieve coverage in more than 691 populations in Mexico, which will allow more people to have access to oral health.

The dental company reported that Mexicans attend the dentist once every six years, so it is important to democratize and promote access to these services. In this sense, dentalia has developed a business model that encourages a dental plan included in major medical expenses insurance.

Through these types of initiatives, dentalia has positioned itself as a leader in the dental services sector, with a 38% share in this market, thanks to strategic alliances with the main insurers, brokers and companies in Mexico.