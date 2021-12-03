College-based higher education is, after all, an extremely powerful agent of change on multiple dimensions.

In the first instance, when training young people, in terms of technical knowledge, but also in terms of values ​​and ethical principles, it is credited to the professional and personal growth of the student. Those who obtain a university degree have greater employment opportunities and, in general, can access a better quality of life, for themselves and their families.

University studies are associated with social mobility; In countries like China and Chile, which have managed to lift millions of people out of poverty in recent decades, universities have played a relevant role in creating a skilled workforce to meet market and industry growth.

Thus, the university experience provides useful knowledge and skills to those who study their academic programs, either at the undergraduate level or at the postgraduate level. It is a direct, substantial, and measurable benefit.

However, of course, the scope of university education is not limited to students who manage to graduate after going through the classrooms, but transcends to affect the social, cultural, economic and political environment.

Furthermore, the ultimate goal of any responsible university will always be to make the commitment to build a better present and a better future. This vocation of social order is inherent in higher education institutions, both public and private.

In this way, university activity is not limited to the production of graduates, teachers and doctors. The university also acts as an incubator for business projects that detonate the economy, a sponsor of social actions to help groups in vulnerable situations, a space for discussion to give life to innovative ideas, among other issues of common interest.

Therefore, in an indirect, although forceful way, university institutions contribute to the well-being of the population in a broad sense, although this reality is sometimes overlooked or underestimated.