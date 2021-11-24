The Shovel Knight saga has had several titles of genres different from the original adventure, as will be the case of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, which we already know when it will go on sale thanks to the fact that Yacht Club Games has confirmed its release date for the December 13th.

Therefore, in a very few weeks we will have among us this game that mix action and puzzles and in which we will have to enter dungeons with enemies and final bosses galore. All this will take place on screens similar to Tetris, since the objective will be to bring together several enemies at the same time to deal a devastating blow.

The ten different characters that can be chosenAmong them Puzzle Knight, they will have their own powers and exclusive play styles, so that the experience is different depending on the hero we choose. We must equip all of them with items and pieces of equipment to strengthen them and thus face the challenges that will be placed ahead.

Although all this will take place in a story mode, which its creators assure will be exciting and with touches of humor, they will also be able to fight two players in Versus mode, among other game modes. That will be in the middle of next month when Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon land on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.