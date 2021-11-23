MercadoLibre Inc. is stepping up its foray into the world of cryptocurrencies through its digital payments app. This was reported today from Bloomberg.

In an article that bears the signature of Vinicius Andrade, that medium stated: “MercadoPago clients in Brazil will soon be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using their digital wallets, as the largest Latin American company by market capitalization seeks to expand its line of financial products. The possibility was made available to a small group of clients at the beginning of November and will be extended in the coming weeks, according to Tulio Oliveira, vice president of MercadoPago ”.

They also quoted Oliveira as saying: “We took the time to study and learn before deciding to enter crypto. This has transformative potential ahead of us and opens up a new avenue for us.”

Apparently, they would also seek to replicate the product in other Latin American markets in the future. “Nevertheless, Customers, at first, will not be able to use cryptocurrencies to pay directly for the products purchased in MercadoLibre ”, they clarified in the publication.

It should be noted that MercadoLibre announced last May the purchase of Bitcoin for an estimated value of 7.8 million dollars, as a treasury strategy.

It may interest you: