Ends 2021 and Edgar wright posts his usual on Twitter list of movies seen during the year. The Englishman regrets having seen only 330. The presentation of his stupendous ‘Last Night In Soho’ (‘Last Night In Soho’) has prevented him from his initial goal of see one a day.

The cinephile plans in a pandemic when you have two children

A long time ago, if I think about it, that I followed the same routine. Register everything seen, review the year of cinema, prepare the list of what is to come. Things of people who breathe cinema. If you are here, surely you understand me.

In my case it has been a year of drought. I don’t think I’ll make it to 35 minutes for Wright to shout bingo. Responsibilities, lack of time and pandemics of the end of the world. What am I going to tell you. Things are going the way they are and it might take me a couple of days to watch a movie. See a series one month. Spoilers hurt, but now they bounce off a clapperboard callus.

If we talk about cinema seen on the big screen, we can already use the fingers of one hand. I have moved to see those movies that I considered essential. I will not be the one to tell you that ‘Dune’ is best enjoyed in your living room, no matter how big your TV is. So mask at the ready I have visited Arrakis or I have gone to Cuba guided by a woman from Armas take. I sleep little, be kind to the joke.





But as Jewish wisdom says: “If you want God to laugh, tell him your plans.” So ironically the movie that I liked the most this year is not an event, nor was it on my agenda. By chance of fate, after a very long day, I ended up in a movie theater watching ‘Love instead‘, from Rodrigo Cortes.

When a movie catches you and doesn’t let go

Y I was not going with the intention of getting into the Warsaw ghetto, the truth. But as with many war movies, war is just the board to count many other things. Love, uncertainty, passion, fear and, above all, the love of telling stories. And if the new from ‘Matrix’ plays with the metalanguage here, Cortés makes you a triple compliment with actors who play actors while planning a real escape in the breaks of a play that gets the public to avoid the war.

A true roller coaster of emotions in which you go from a delightful sitcom, “Love Gets A Room,” to a suffocating tension behind the scenes. During the real time that the play lasts, we accompany these actors in their doubts and contradictions, struggling to make the most important decision of their lives.

The portentous performance of Clara Rugaard It is the key for us to fully immerse ourselves in this semi-demolished theater and join its journey. The address of Rodrigo Cortes takes care of putting us on our site, as spectators of the play or as uncomfortable voyeurs in the back room. The soundtrack of Victor Reyes it keeps us nailed to the armchair.

I have read quite a few glowing comments that speak of the silence that reigns in the room when the lights are turned on. And I can only add to that feeling. This movie takes you by the hand and doesn’t let go.

So shortly after the end of the year, if you want a recommendation, if you want a little of that magic that only the cinema knows how to give, give it a little love. It is not on Edgar Wright’s list, but I trust we will see it there as soon as the Sun returns.

Cheers and happy new year.

[Una colaboración especial de Álvaro Vidal]