In just a few days, specifically next November 27, several Xiaomi smartphones, among which we find the Redmi Note 8, they will say goodbye to their official support, running out of new MIUI updates forever.

This was communicated by Xiaomi some time ago through its latest beta, thereby confirming a total of 9 devices that will never have a beta program again and therefore, they will not receive new functionalities through MIUI.

Specifically, on November 27 the Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Edition, Xiaomi CC9, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will be stopped, to always your development version.

With it, it will come the end-of-life date for each of these smartphones, which only will receive those MIUI news presented before November 27 through the beta program. Likewise, none of these will be able to opt for MIUI 13, except surprise by Xiaomi.

Of course, this end of support does not mean that Xiaomi completely abandons each of these smartphones. It is very likely that still continue to receive important security updates and bug fixes.