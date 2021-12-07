The Apple Watch would return to the load in 2022 with a completely renewed line of three models after a somewhat light 2021.

In this year 2021, which we are about to leave behind, we have witnessed how Apple has managed to deceive all of us who followed the rumors about the Apple Watch. Not sure if it was a last minute change or if it had been prepared from the beginning, they surprised us at the September event with a watch that had nothing to do with what had been leaking.

From then on, the most annoying thing was not the fact that they did not teach what had been shown by various leakers, in fact, that managed to maintain the surprise factor that we miss so much. The worst thing was that the update it was much smaller than expected, making it still not worth it to renew models like the Series 4.

Fortunately, it seems that 2022 would finally be the year when the entire line would receive major changes. From the advent of temperature sensors, as indicated in the past, to the addition of a new, more resistant model, as well as a new Apple Watch SE. At least, this is what Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has reported in your latest newsletter.

For now no further details have been provided about the specifications that these new watches would have. We don’t even know if the Apple Watch SE will receive more changes than a new SoC or if that more resistant model that is being talked about will be limited to implementing improvements to the watch case.

Rumors of what may be the Apple Watch’s biggest rival are back

In any case, it is important to remember that Apple has already managed to keep its Apple Watch Series 7 safe, thus it would be no surprise if these leaks were wrong again. As always, it is important that we remember that rumors are by no means infallible indicators of the company’s movements, and there is still a long way to go before we can see this new generation of the watch.

