The telecommuting It has been with us since the pandemic began last year and in 2022 it will continue with us to a greater or lesser extent. So if you have not yet set up your teleworking space at home and you continue to go with your computer from one place to another, this new year is the time to stop and get organized.

The advice of the experts is clear. On the one hand, it is important, if we have enough space at home, to have a space dedicated exclusively to teleworking (which excludes, for example, the dining room or living room table). In this we have to have enough natural light, little noise and, of course, a comfortable chair.

And is that we are going to spend many hours sitting in that chair, so in order not to end up with neck or back pain, it is better to invest in a good quality one that, above all, is comfortable for us. Today we have found this Songmics model on Amazon, with over 11,400 positive ratings, for 91.59 euros 82.99 euros:





Have a very elegant design, made of synthetic leather, which caught our attention at first. Since it will make it easier for us to integrate it both in our workspace and in any other room in our house.

Is a ergonomic office chair, with a curved backrest that, together with the headrest and armrests, will help us achieve greater comfort depending on the brand:





But without a doubt what we like the most is that it is Available in various colors, from the brightest like blue, red or green to more classic like this gray or black. A very interesting feature when buying a chair to combine it with the rest of the room.

SONGMICS Racing Adjustable Ergonomic Office Desk Chair with Wheels, OBG56BG, Black-Gray

