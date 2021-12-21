As the end of the year approaches, the Spanish automobile employers take stock and foresee what next year will be like. In 2022 the registration tax will return to where it was from 2008, which will lose some sales, but the dealers will be more profitable.

In the absence of knowing the data for December, at the moment 2021 is on the way to being a year a little better in registrations than in 2020, taking into account that for almost a month and a half (March to April 2020) sales were paralyzed by the first national confinement due to the COVID pandemic.

Until November of this year they have enrolled 773,396 units, 4% more than between January and November 2020, which were 745,370 sales. But let’s not lose sight of this fact, the self-registration boom of December 2020 meant that more than 100,000 cars were “sold”. Could it happen this year? Maybe.

At the moment we know that in January the registration tax will return to the same place it was in 2008, with the same ranges of CO2 emissions. Of course, when taking into account the WLTP criteria to account for these emissions, some models go up the section or are no longer exempt. During mid-2021 this tax was corrected to “cancel” the rise that occurred when switching from NEDC to WLTP (more realistic).

The employers’ association FACONAUTO, which defends the interests of the concessionaires, believes that in 2022, 70,000 to 100,000 cars will stop registering due to the “increase” in the registration tax, or rather, the end of the political distortion that has lasted half a year. Some brands, such as Peugeot, will cushion this rise in some orders as a commercial detail for the 2022 deliveries.

Two scenarios are being considered for 2022 by FACONAUTO. If they go to the optimistic scenario, the year will end with a 968,000 units, an increase of 13% compared to 2021, and if they go to the pessimistic they believe that they will be 900,000 cars. All those who stop selling new will end up being used or will be delayed purchases.

Uncertainty persists in the clientele for political reasons, who do not know where the Government is going to come out, and the number of customers who extend the useful life of their car is growing waiting for the right moment to make the jump to a hybrid or an electric, and do not buy another gasoline, diesel, or gas car.

There will surely be supply problems from manufacturers due to the chronic lack of components, especially microchips or semiconductors. In the case of electric cars, there may also be some problems in the supply of battery cells, or that a factory stops due to another break in the logistics chain.

According to the consulting firm MSI, in 2023 sales could reach 1.1 million units, if manufacturers stop having problems and the economy continues to recover, and as of 2024, normality of pre-pandemic levels would arrive. At that time, the real recovery would be considered to have arrived.

Regarding the profitability of the dealers, this year will end with a return of 1 to 1.1%, which is similar to the 1.2% of 2020. There are better expectations with 2022, profitability could double to 2%. Let’s take into account that in 2020 dealerships billed 35,895 million euros, 19% less than in 2019 (44,207 million).

This sector, the distribution sector, is recovering from the blow of the pandemic -8,000 jobs were lost-. The sales that are losing the most are of cheap cars and high volumeAs manufacturers are trying to allocate components to more profitable cars or electric cars to reduce the risk of CO2 penalties from Brussels.

As challenges for next year, there is still the digital transformation and the transition to electric cars. In the case of some brands, the network faces uncertainties due to the change in the business model proposed by the centrals, less and less oriented towards customers needing a traditional concessionaire.

The sector will continue to pressure the Government for stimulus plans to scrap old cars, given the average age of the passenger car fleet of more than 13 years. If sales continue to not take off, the problem is only going to get worse, and in a relatively short time we will reach an average of 14 years.