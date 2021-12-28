In this attack, cybercriminals gathered information from various government agencies and the private sector in the United States, and made clear the implications of an attack on a supply chain, according to Mauricio Gómez, co-founder of Fluid Attacks, a company dedicated ethical hacking.

Another relevant case occurred in July, when the IT management software company Kaseya was infected and affected several of the company’s clients. This fact reached government agencies and small companies, since the first affected were service distributors.

Approximately 1,500 businesses had their operations hampered by this attack around the world. The attack was awarded to him by the REvil organization, which requested $ 70 million in exchange for a “universal decryptor”, but as the days went by it disappeared from the web. Kaseya refused and started using a decryptor, supposedly obtained from a third party.

Armas comments that the change towards this sector by cybercriminals is due to the fact that they seek a massive impact instead of specific objectives and predicts an increase in the immediate future. “There was a global ransomware pandemic and it is going to continue, because it is used for other tasks, such as crypto mining. If we have one thing for sure, it is that cyber attackers will continue to innovate ”.

In this sense, the specialist mentions that 2021 also generated a change of approach in governments, as they made an effort to generate deeper cybersecurity frameworks in the face of the advancement of innovative techniques of criminals, because the infrastructure becomes critical for all countries and can affect multiple businesses.

Ransomware was the hottest thing in cybersecurity in 2021 and it is a trend that has continued for several years. Last year it tripled in the United States alone. In Mexico, according to data provided by Armas, 50% of the companies are suffering an attack of this type.

By 2022, attack techniques will not be directed only at physical infrastructures, but will also be directed at cloud computing systems, highlights the expert, and in this sense highlights that the community, transparency and sharing of information it will be important to avoid great damages in the companies.

Although organizations have some power to mitigate the impacts, data from the Microsoft Security Response Center details that in 2022, the estimated cost of cybercrime in the world economy will reach 8 trillion dollars.