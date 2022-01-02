LaSalud.mx .-Mexico closes the year with 148 million 938 thousand 454 biologicals applied against COVID-19 to 81 million 916 thousand 351 people, refers the Daily Technical Report.

Of the total of those who have received the biological, 72 million 846 thousand 741, which represents 89%They have a complete scheme, and nine million 069 thousand 610, that is, 11 percent, have their first biological.

This Friday the last shipment of the year arrived with 204 thousand 750 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech against COVID-19. With this delivery, there are 51 million 433 thousand 395 biologicals received from this pharmaceutical company. Since December 23, 2020, 198 million 527 thousand 735 vaccines from seven laboratories have been available.

Regarding the behavior of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report points to two percent fewer estimated cases in epidemiological week 50 compared to the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, the occupancy of general beds and beds with mechanical ventilators by COVID-19 is 15 and 12 percent, respectively. At the national level, the demand for beds fell 90% relative to the highest point of the second epidemic wave in January of this year.

In the last 14 days, 43,360 people had signs and symptoms; they are considered active cases and represent one percent of all those registered since the start of the health emergency. Also, so far in the epidemic, three million 307 thousand 821 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Ministry of Health reiterates the invitation to the population so that during the end of the year holidays they keep a healthy distance, wash their hands frequently with soap and water or apply 70% alcohol-gel, use the mask correctly, ventilate closed spaces and maintain precautions in public spaces.

It is also necessary that people with some chronic-degenerative disease such as diabetes and hypertension, avoid overeating and do not interrupt your drug treatment to prevent health disorders.

If a mother, father or caregiver of adolescents susceptible to receiving COVID-19 vaccine has doubts about the process, they can visit the vaccination section for adolescents at vaccinacovid.gob.mx or write to [email protected]

DZ