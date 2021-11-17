Lung.mx .-Within the framework of World Day to Fight Lung Cancer, the Association Respirando con Valor carries out the Sensorama “Living with Lung Cancer” to raise awareness and create empathy in society in general regarding this neoplasm that annually takes the lives of around 8,000 Mexicans and is increasing.

Lung Cancer originates when cells begin to reproduce in an uncontrolled way, form a tumor and move to other parts of the body where they begin to grow and generate new tumors that replace normal tissue. They generally start in the cells that surround the bronchi, bronchioles, and / or alveoli.

One of the main complexities of Lung Cancer is its late detection, because in general, when symptoms such as loss of appetite, cough and pain begin, the tumor is already in an advanced stage and with a one-year survival prognosis. Even patients usually arrive in stages three and four, with an important affection in other organs (metastasis).

For this reason, it is important to point out some of the most common symptoms: hoarseness, weight loss, shortness of breath, tiredness or weakness, infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that do not go away or are recurrent, and a cough that does not go away or worsens.

Another problem faced by patients diagnosed with this pathology is stigmatization based on myths and prejudices, because in the collective imagination, it is thought that this cancer is the result of an addiction to tobacco, however, the risk factors are multiple and sometimes they are conditioned to different lifestyles or social determinants such as poverty, housing, education, occupation, income, sex, culture, among others.

For example, it is estimated that 20% of the Mexican population uses firewood to cook their food and heat their homes (mainly in rural areas), this is reflected in the fact that, in the center and south of the country, the incidence of cancer lung is estimated mainly among women who use wood stoves. While, in the north of the republic, there is a high incidence among male barbecues, who spend a lot of time in front of charcoal grills.

Exposure to toxic substances in the workplace is another risk factor to consider to prevent health risks for people exposed to pollutants in their work environment such as: arsenic, calcium arsenate, asbestos and chloromethyl methyl ether.

For this reason, the work carried out by the Association Respirando con Valor through Sensorama is essential. “Living with Lung Cancer” which allows attendees to experience the environment in which patients with this neoplasm live. In addition, it is important to empathize with the feelings such as fear, uncertainty, anguish, anxiety, sadness, depression, denial and anger that they sometimes experience after being diagnosed.

Likewise, it is of utmost importance to promote the timely detection of the condition, so that, after diagnosis, they receive adequate care and treatment that, depending on different factors, is more convenient for each person.

These treatments include: surgery to remove or remove the tumor in part of the lung; radiation therapy to kill cancer cells using high-powered beams of energy; chemotherapy, which uses drugs to destroy these cells; and targeted therapies that target specific abnormalities of cancer cells. Also, immunotherapy (OI), which involves the use of medicines to help people’s own immune systems to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively.

