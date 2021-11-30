In 2020, Mexico registered more than 26,000 new cases and 7,500 deaths from prostate cancer - Mundodehoy.com

Oncology.mx .-Up to 80% of prostate cancer cases are curable when detected in a timely manner with the annual performance of the prostate antigen test and physical self-examination from the age of 40, said the director general of the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Abelardo Meneses Garcia.

When opening the activities on the occasion of the National Day to Fight Prostate Cancer In the Support Center for Comprehensive Care (CCAI) of INCan, Meneses García pointed out that, even though it is highly curable, prostate cancer is the leading cause of mortality from tumors in adulthood because most cases it is diagnosed in advanced stages. Worldwide, it is estimated that there are more than 1,500,000 men affected.

In this regard, the head of the Department of Urology Oncology of INCan, Miguel Angel Jiménez Ríos, affirmed that the opportune detection extends the possibilities of cure by means of surgery, radiotherapy and hormonal therapy.

However, because it is a silent disease that does not generate symptoms at the beginning, seven out of 10 cases are detected in an advanced stage, with metastases to the bone system or lymph nodes, explained the specialist.

For this reason, he invited men over 40 to undergo screening tests, mainly those who have a hereditary history of some type of cancer.

He reported that as the person ages the prostate begins to grow, which should not cause concern. However, in the event of changes in the way of urinating, a decrease in the amount or force of the urinary stream, as well as an increase in the number of times the person requires to go to the bathroom for no apparent reason, they should go to the specialist for a check-up.

The head of the Department of Urology Oncology said that figures from the interactive platform Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan), of the World Health Organization (WHO), indicate that in 2020 Mexico registered 26 thousand 742 new cases and seven thousand 500 deaths due to this tumor, a figure that places it as the leading cause of death from cancer in men.

The INCan specialist, Ivan Calvo Vazquez, presented the OPUS program that consists of sensitizing men over 40 years of age to go to medical units to perform antigen tests for the timely detection of this disease.

The person in charge of the Support Center for Comprehensive Care (CAAI) of INCan, Amanda of the Gomez stone, presented the various support and rehabilitation activities that are offered to people with prostate cancer and that have shown their benefit.

During the ceremony, the champion Juan Manuel Marquez Mendez did a boxing display. In addition, jumping and yoga classes were taught.

The presidents of the INCan Medical Society attended, Horacio Noé López Basave; of the Mexican National College of Urology, Hector Raúl Vargas Zamora; of the Mexican Society of Urology, José Gadú Campos Salcedo, and the Mexican Council of Urology, Mariano Jorge Sotomayor de Zavaleta.

