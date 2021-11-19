Thanks to the accessibility of its digital products and services, fintech, or financial technologies have established themselves as an innovative industry. According to figures from the Fintech Radar 2020, carried out by Finnovista, there are 441 fintech; This represents a 14% increase over last year.

These platforms aim to promote financial inclusion and democratize these types of products and services to reach more users. These technologies distinguish themselves from traditional financial institutions by offering personalized services, 24/7 support, and a fully user-focused experience. However, despite the benefits they offer, these services still have challenges for the future in our country.

About, José Andrés Chávez, CEO and co-founder of Bayonet, fraud prevention and optimization platform for electronic payments, stated: “There are pending subjects to achieve this objective, such as accessibility, trust and, above all, security. “

Accessibility is a strength and a challenge for fintech. It is a plus, since users only need a smartphone and an internet connection to access their services. However, internet access is still a problem for many people.

In addition, they should be contemplated the growing threats of digital fraud, so they must be shielded with tools that allow them to prevent these risks. In the same way, it is necessary to think about designing innovative products and services that adapt to the needs and that differentiate them from other companies or from traditional banking. User confidence is key to the growth of the sector.

“Companies should make an effort to explain how they work, why customers’ money is safe with them and what benefits they have when joining their platforms. In addition to this educational campaign, businesses must shield themselves with fraud prevention tools that will help them minimize these risks and provide a better user experience.”Chávez explained.

80% of people who do not buy in online channels affirm that they do not want to risk a technological fraud, while 74% affirm that they do not feel confident giving their personal data online, according to the study Venta Online 2021 , prepared by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

The same study indicates that 81% of people who do not buy online would consider this option if the store has a robust security strategy that allows it to prevent and detect potential fraud threats.

For these reasons, companies must implement strategies and tools to be able to detect and prevent fraud threats in time. You can also optimize the payment acceptance rate, improve the user experience, increase sales and the average purchase ticket, among other benefits.

RGP