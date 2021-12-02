There has been no shortage of people and institutions that sadly underestimated the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s naysayers include Wired, which destroyed the private key of a Bitcoin (BTC) wallet that contained 13.34623579 BTC. in 2013 to point out that cryptocurrency was nothing more than an “abstraction.” The Bitcoins at the now inaccessible address have a current value of $ 761,000.

Author Robert McMillan (now a Wall Street Journal reporter) set up a Butterfy Labs Bitcoin mining rig in a corner of his office at Wired to see what all the fuss was about.. And at the end of his little experiment, he was not at all impressed.

He earned points for arriving early, but has zero points for making the right decisions

“The world’s most popular digital currency is really nothing more than an abstraction,” he wrote. The journalist deliberated on what to do with the Bitcoins at the time, initially considering donating them to charity.

“But in the end, the answer was obvious,” he wrote, “we will destroy the private key that our Bitcoin wallet uses. “

“That leaves our growing heap of Bitcoin profits locked in a digital vault for all eternity, or at least until someone cracks the SHA-256 encryption that secures it.”

At the time, the Butterfly Labs ASIC was churning out an average of two Bitcoin every ten days. Wired noted in the article that two BTCs were worth about $ 220 at the time. Now, they would be worth about $ 57,000 each, or $ 112,000 a pair, an increase of about 51,000%.

In 2013, it took an average of 13 hours to mine a BTC using a normal PC. By 2014, that time had increased to 23 days. In 2021, it would take 10 years to mine a BTC, according to the NYT.

Nevertheless, As early as 2013, the difficulty of mining Bitcoin had increased exponentially. McMillan complained that since 2009 it had become 10 million times more difficult to win the Bitcoin mining “lottery.”

Reddit user leMartinx highlighted the article in a post yesterday, writing that the whole debacle shows “how we’ve come a long way since 2013.” But many other users weren’t as forgiving, like Cappy2020, who commented that “he deserves it for being so arrogant”, adding that “even if you thought Bitcoin was just a ‘dream’, at least hold on to it on the off chance that you may, perhaps, be wrong. . “

BakedPotato840, for its part, wrote:

“It is not surprising to find posts from the past that have this opinion on Bitcoin. The real ones who deserve to be criticized are the people who continue to have these opinions today.”

