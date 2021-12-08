If you are one of those who is easily infected with someone else’s laughter, you probably would not have survived what happened to a town of Tanganyika on January 30, 1962.

This is how two doctors who compiled the facts tell it: in a female missionary school in the town of Kashasha, on the coast of what we now know as Lake Victoria (Tanzania), three students began to joke. His laugh changed from normal to nervous, ceasing to be both a manifestation of humor and something more disturbing. The girls couldn’t stop laughing hysterically. Laughter, that traditional safety valve, was now a terrifying reaction.

Without really knowing how, the rest of the school began to be infected with this effect, and for a few hours 95 of the 159 school goers also laughed for hours, 16 hours in a row in the most serious cases.

These were the events that caught the attention of the doctors: on the one hand, the school of Kashasha also operated as a residence. The girls slept in communal rooms, dividing themselves into rooms with girls of different ages. Those affected were not located in specific points of the residence, there were no rooms where all suffered hysteria at the same time, but were distributed throughout the center. None of the two Europeans and three Africans who served as teachers suffered from uncontrollable panic attacks.

Trying to put an end to the phenomenon, the residence and the school were closed for a month. The girls went home, but instead of stopping it, they extended it much more: after ten days, cases of uncontrollable laughter were observed 80 kilometers from the school.

Five months later the final count in this area of ​​10,000 people was 217 people treated and around 1,000 affected. Boys and girls suffered it indistinctly, children but also some other young people, and mostly illiterate kids with a modest economy. Each patient’s attacks lasted an average of four to eight hours, with a known case of 16 consecutive days, and after the attack wears off they usually suffer one or two more. No one had more than four seizures.

Although we imagine these abductions as something comical, comedy was the last of the predominant feelings during those episodes: laughter was added to crying, respiratory problems, a general restlessness of the subject, manifestation of violence towards others and, in some specific cases, paranoia, with girls commenting that there were demonic subjects chasing them.

Was the cornmeal contaminated? Could it be a new virus? Maybe a supernatural curse? The blood samples that were sent to the labs came back with a NAD, “Nothing Abnormal Detected”. There are even those who suspected that everything could have been misrepresented or invented. This hypothesis was losing force with the years. For a very simple reason: because other outbreaks of sudden, strange social epidemics were observed.

The dance, the fainting, the dream

In 1983, in the Israeli army-occupied area of ​​the West Bank, at least 400 Arab girls and a teacher were found to have spontaneously suffered from nausea, nervousness and dizziness, leading to fainting and loss of consciousness. In time some Israeli female soldiers would also fade away.

In Virginia, USA, high school students suffered a laughing mass hysteria similar to that of Tanganyika in the 1960s. Any new drugs? Someone who has put laughing gas down the vents? “The school is still safe,” said the authorities, who at the end of the cycle blamed the circumstance on a “unusual stress” that students might be suffering.





In 2017, a strange local Swedish phenomenon that has been going on for decades was published for the first time in the press. There have not been many cases between the 90s and 2010, but only between 2015 and 2016 almost 200 cases occurred at once. It is only suffered by the children of refugees who have applied for asylum. As soon as the parents know that permission has been denied, some of these children go into a kind of coma: they become totally passive, they do not speak, eat or drink, they lose control of their sphincters and they do not know how to react to pain.

Swedish doctors say they do not know what to do, as the investigation of the event causes the epidemic to spread with new cases. They do not doubt the veracity of the phenomenon: although fraud attempts have been discovered, with parents simulating the effect on their children to stay longer in the host country, most cases have been authenticated. Psychologists have baptized the ailment as Resignation Syndrome, although the hypothesis of studying it as another case of “epidemic hysteria” was considered.

The academic term for epidemic hysteria is “mass psychogenic illness,” or MPI, as it is abbreviated in psychiatric manuals. To say that there are few certainties is to exceed the medical achievements made to determine what these attacks consist of. They are episodes so specific and so little controllable that, as they come, they leave. Among the common aspects that have been seen are: a) that there is no plausible organic basis; b) that there is previously excessive anxiety in the affected group; and c) that spreads through sight, sound or oral communication.

Although the effects are physical, it seems that it is a disease closely linked to the psychological. Although it has not been able to study correctly due to its lack of data, some historical cases of hysteria have been read later as examples of the MPI. There were the dance epidemics in Middle Ages Europe, in which the local population danced or had obscene orgies for hours or days, leading some to their deaths.

In search of answers

The priests who went to exorcise the novices of the cloistered convents sometimes noted that several of these new arrivals suffered from it at the same time. Perhaps in response to the excessive discipline and poverty Of the lives that awaited them, many of them began to meow, insult and seduce their companions.

Although it has not been specifically linked to this same phenomenon, there have also been quite a few cases since the industrial revolution of factory workers who jointly suffer serious respiratory problems, to the point of having to stop production or move factories, without authorities are capable of detecting any pollutant in the environment.





It is because of all the above that some have approached a hypothesis of social resistance. All those affected in the previous examples were part of the most vulnerable population of each group. The case of refugee children is obvious, but for example, the Tanganyika people we mentioned at the beginning had just gained independence from England and were going through a very tense period of political readjustment.

Thus, according to the theory of resistance, in a group of individuals experiencing excessive stress, some unconsciously imitate others a set of common symptoms. There is much more to investigate and determine, among other things, because not every group of stressed or miserable people ends up involved in dance orgies or violent laughter therapy sessions.

Since human beings, from birth, imitate our peers for reasons of learning and adaptability, it is believed that this may be the hidden secret of these cases of hysteria. Following some rural American teenagers who had “attached” to each other a kind of Tourette syndrome, researchers Yao-Tung Lee and Shih-Jen Tsai theorized that mirror neurons, popularly known as mirror neurons, would be the cause of the matter.

In part they supported his premise that women tend to be more susceptible to these attacks in percentage terms, and it is also believed that women tend to be more empathetic, that is, the act of mirror neurons. Now, although imitative movement correlations have been detected among humans, the very existence of something called “mirror neurons” is still in question.

In other words, we still don’t know anything.

Rare and unique cases? It depends on how we want to see it. Here is another demonstration in five Belgian schools in 1999. Here is the closure of a Coca-Cola factory months later in the same country. Here a rural Australian students in 2007. “There are about 100 outbreaks each year, and most of them cause serious disruption in schools and factories, which have to close their doors while tests are carried out,” said sociologist Robert Bartholomew.

The latest research warns that, given the new era of hyperconnection that we live in, epidemics of hysteria could spread between individuals connected by social networks, causing, hypothetically, thousands of people to become infected at the same time in many parts of the planet, still doing more difficult to detect the causes. So, to avoid being a victim of the next collective anxiety attack, it may be best to relax. Seeing yourself a funny monologue or two and have a laugh. In this case, better alone than accompanied, for what may happen.